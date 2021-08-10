Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

CHRA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,012. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,576 shares of company stock worth $362,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

