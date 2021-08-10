Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $4,989,731.34 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CRL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.68. 2,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,519. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
