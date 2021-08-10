Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $4,989,731.34 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.68. 2,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,519. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

