Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. 96,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

