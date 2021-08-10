Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Plexus makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 1,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

