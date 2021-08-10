Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 121.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 233.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research stock traded down $23.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $617.16. 125,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.