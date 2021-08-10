Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,063 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 656,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.