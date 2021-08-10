ChatCoin Price Up 44.4% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $118,727.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.12 or 1.00104798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00070394 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

