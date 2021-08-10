ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

