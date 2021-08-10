Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

CHMI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

