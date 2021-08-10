Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,328. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

