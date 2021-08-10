Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. 340,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,328. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

