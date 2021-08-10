Chi Gastoken (CHI) 1-Day Volume Hits $94,444.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $301,876.83 and approximately $94,444.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.