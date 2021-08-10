Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CHS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 2,745,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,030. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $804.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

