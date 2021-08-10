Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Increases Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.551 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42.

Chunghwa Telecom has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

