CIBC Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$87.94 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$88.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.