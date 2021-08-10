CIBC Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

