CIBC Raises Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$81.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$47.95 and a 52-week high of C$66.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

