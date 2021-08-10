Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cintas has increased its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $392.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

