Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

