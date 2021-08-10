Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 27,889 Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $89.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

