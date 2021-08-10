Citadel Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS TVACU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.