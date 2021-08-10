Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEG. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EYEG opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

