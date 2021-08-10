Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MDJM in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. MDJM Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

