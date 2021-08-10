Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VVOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

