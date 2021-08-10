Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 482,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.