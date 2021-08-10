Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $204.57 million and $92.33 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.00844581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00106899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

