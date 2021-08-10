Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 195.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.50. 173,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,521. The stock has a market cap of $362.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

