Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $352.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.