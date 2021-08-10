Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $31.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,061. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.