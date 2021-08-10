Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.34.

NYSE:NET opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $125.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,787 shares of company stock valued at $81,382,943. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

