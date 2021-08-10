CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $170.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.