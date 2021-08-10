CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

PG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.33. 256,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

