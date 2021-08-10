CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $912.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,627. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $878.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

