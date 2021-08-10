Cobinhood (COB) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Cobinhood has a market cap of $186,584.89 and $5,406.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobinhood alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00847120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00105755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040058 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood (COB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobinhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobinhood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.