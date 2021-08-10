Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

