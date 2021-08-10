Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) versus NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NuGene International alerts:

69.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NuGene International and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 2 6 3 0 2.09

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $85.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 15.98% 293.48% 17.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuGene International and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.01 $2.70 billion $3.06 25.60

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Volatility and Risk

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.