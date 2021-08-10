Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

