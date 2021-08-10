Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

