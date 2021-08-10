Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.39

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 23899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.