Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 27th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 169.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.