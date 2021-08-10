Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.