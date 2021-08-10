Comparing QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QAD and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 2 1 0 2.33 monday.com 0 2 8 0 2.80

QAD currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $263.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 4.20% 9.38% 3.66% monday.com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QAD and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $307.86 million 5.85 $11.06 million $0.55 158.11 monday.com $161.12 million 10.34 -$152.20 million N/A N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Summary

QAD beats monday.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

