Comparing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sema4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Oak Street Health
|0
|1
|14
|0
|2.93
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sema4 and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sema4
|N/A
|N/A
|-$39.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Oak Street Health
|$882.77 million
|17.17
|-$187.99 million
|($0.55)
|-114.44
Sema4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.
Profitability
This table compares Sema4 and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sema4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Oak Street Health
|-24.18%
|-60.50%
|-21.70%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.8% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Oak Street Health beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sema4
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
