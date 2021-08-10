Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Compass stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 2,864,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Get Compass alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.