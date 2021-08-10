Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $181.28 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $181.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $467.92 or 0.01036283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 179% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,459,352 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

