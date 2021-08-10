comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

comScore stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,048. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

SCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

