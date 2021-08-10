Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $47.28 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

