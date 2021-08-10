Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,558 shares of company stock worth $83,938. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

