Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWCO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

