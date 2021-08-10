ContextLogic (WISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. ContextLogic has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721 in the last 90 days.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

